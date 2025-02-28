Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 949,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,822,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,903 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,545,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $143.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $157.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.05.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.92.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

