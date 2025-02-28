Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $399.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.00 and a 52 week high of $510.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,836.15. The trade was a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

