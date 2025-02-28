Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $942,000 Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 22,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $986,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,602,044.60. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 68,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,562,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,541.60. This trade represents a 38.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,710 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 2.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

