Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 11,300 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $113,082.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,263.11. The trade was a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,492.56. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

