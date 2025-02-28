Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,700 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,301,000 after purchasing an additional 769,884 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,576,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 109,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 123.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 545,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 172,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,229,686.55. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

