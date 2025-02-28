Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,000 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.8% during the third quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,373,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $51,416,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

