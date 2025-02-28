Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 700 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 573.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, Director Randy J. Martinez sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $124,641.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,852.12. This represents a 15.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $616,851.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,463,026.85. This trade represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,515. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $131.84 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.31.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

