Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,200 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.34 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

