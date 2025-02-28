Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in FOX by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,008,000 after purchasing an additional 671,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,299,000 after purchasing an additional 92,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FOX by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in FOX by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,716,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 226,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in FOX by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after buying an additional 977,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOX opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

