Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Flowers Foods by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

FLO opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

