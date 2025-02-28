Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,637.64. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $619,225.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,571.14. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,451. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.69.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

