Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.