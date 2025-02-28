Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 41.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,894.67. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $106.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

