Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 180.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 389.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $79,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,059.70. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $91,517.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,832.68. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,436. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Ambarella Stock Down 17.0 %

AMBA opened at $62.92 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

