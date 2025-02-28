Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,300 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Avnet by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Avnet by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

