Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,900 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 209.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

YETI stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

