Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,600 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

