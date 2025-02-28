Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,700 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $90.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

