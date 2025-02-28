Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 500 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $234.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.73 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

