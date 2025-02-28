HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PTGX

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

