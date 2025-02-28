HC Wainwright Issues Negative Estimate for Balchem Earnings

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Balchem in a report released on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCPC. Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Balchem Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. Balchem has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Balchem by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.