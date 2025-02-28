Head-To-Head Comparison: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR)

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Free Report) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Corcept Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 0.00 -$1.45 million N/A N/A Corcept Therapeutics $628.56 million 9.98 $106.14 million $1.26 47.50

Profitability

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Amarillo Biosciences.

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Corcept Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29% Corcept Therapeutics 22.35% 24.54% 20.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and Corcept Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $99.75, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Amarillo Biosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

