Head-To-Head Review: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) vs. Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics $580,000.00 23.43 -$14.29 million ($2.81) -0.89 Apellis Pharmaceuticals $396.59 million 8.15 -$528.63 million ($2.03) -12.81

Analyst Recommendations

Aprea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aprea Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 8 10 1 2.63

Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 520.00%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $46.71, indicating a potential upside of 79.64%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics -1,029.50% -57.86% -47.94% Apellis Pharmaceuticals -34.97% -103.11% -28.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats Aprea Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aprea Therapeutics



Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing ATRN-1051 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA). The company also develops APL-3007, a small interfering RNA, or siRNA, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as an oral complement inhibitor that is in preclinical development. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) for development and commercialization of pegcetacoplan; and a collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam’s base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

