Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 10.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $44.02. 19,761,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 20,935,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $832,966.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $9,319,952.14. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,097,578 shares of company stock valued at $38,080,320 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

