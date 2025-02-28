Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $398.87 and last traded at $395.28. Approximately 1,269,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,198,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.29.

The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $387.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.37.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

