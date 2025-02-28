Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $390.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.27 and its 200-day moving average is $398.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.