IAMGOLD Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,008 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 143% compared to the average volume of 2,057 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 6.6 %

IAG opened at $5.45 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

