Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 3,397 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,479 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,276,000 after purchasing an additional 684,505 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 467,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -209.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $47.77.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

