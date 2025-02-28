Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 170,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 140,738 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 137,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $21.69 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

