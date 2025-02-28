Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,099 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,099 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IDACORP by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDA opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.29. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

