Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,586.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

