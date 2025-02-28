Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,699 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,199,000 after buying an additional 54,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 304.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

