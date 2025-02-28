Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 388,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 27.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 87.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 109,714 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Insurance stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
