Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,874 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Grail at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

GRAL stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. Grail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Grail ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

