Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 35,229 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Alphatec by 8.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Alphatec by 14.9% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,015,104.32. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $624,210.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 502,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,750.81. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

