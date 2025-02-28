Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,173 Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Blue Bird by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $822,244.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,092.83. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

