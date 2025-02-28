Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

