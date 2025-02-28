Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 11,982.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,721,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 750.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,463 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after acquiring an additional 243,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $5,859,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $38.47 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.49, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other Omnicell news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

