Ieq Capital LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HI. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -28.66%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

