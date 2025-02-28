Ieq Capital LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Titan International worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 388,864 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 72,612 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,313 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWI stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.75 million, a PE ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.82. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

