Ieq Capital LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $64.59 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 807.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 3,862.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.