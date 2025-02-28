Ieq Capital LLC Has $317,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $63,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

