Ieq Capital LLC Has $352,000 Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Standard Motor Products worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SMP stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $624.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $161,340.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,192.35. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.