Ieq Capital LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of REG opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $76.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

