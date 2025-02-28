Ieq Capital LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brookfield alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brookfield by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.