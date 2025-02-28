Ieq Capital LLC Has $388,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 655.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 508,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 441,516 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,702,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of YETI by 18.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 165,458 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 855.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 183,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 164,404 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.