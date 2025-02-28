Ieq Capital LLC Has $414,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.