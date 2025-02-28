Ieq Capital LLC Invests $307,000 in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 232,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VREX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

VREX opened at $12.85 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

