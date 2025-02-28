Ieq Capital LLC Invests $353,000 in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

