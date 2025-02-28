Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 20.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

